UAE: Dh100,000 fine, jail for declining to give sample for drug test

UAE Public Prosecution warns of action against those who refuse to give samples for evidence collection

By Web Desk Published: Sun 23 Jan 2022, 9:11 PM

Those who refuse to give sample for drug test in the UAE without a valid reason could face a fine of Dh100,000 and two-year jail term, the UAE Public Prosecution has warned.

In a tweet shared on Sunday, the public prosecution said the authorities can collect sample for tests for narcotic or psychotropic drugs from people after obtaining permission from the public prosecution. The permission is given when it’s found that sample collection is necessary for collecting evidence.

If “such a person declines, without justification, to give such sample”, the person shall be sentenced to “imprisonment for a duration of not less than two years and fined a monetary penalty of Dh100,000, in accordance with Article 63 of the Federal Decree – Law No. 30 of 2021, for combatting narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances”, the tweet said.