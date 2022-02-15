UAE cybercrime law: Up to Dh750,000 fine for forging online documents

Online predators can use private data -- via emails and social media -- for extortion, threats and blackmail.
The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) explained today, through a post on its social media accounts, the penalties for falsifying an electronic document.
According to Article 14 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrimes, "whoever falsifies any of the electronic documents of the Federal or Local Government, or federal or local public authorities or organisations" shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and/or a fine ranging between Dh150,000 and Dh750,000.
In the case of falsifying documents of any entity not stated above, the penalty shall be detention and/or a fine ranging between Dh100,000 and Dh300,000.
Moreover, "whoever knowingly uses the falsified electronic document" shall be sentenced to the penalty prescribed for the offence of falsification.
This post is a part of the Public Prosecution's continuous efforts to enhance legal culture among community members and increase their awareness about the latest legislation in the country.
