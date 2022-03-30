He was caught by a guard after he noticed him carrying a bag and running away.
Crime5 days ago
The civil court in Ras Al Khaimah has ordered a man to pay his wife Dh9,000 in compensation for hitting and slapping her in the face, pulling her hair and insulting her.
According to case details, the Gulf national also and sent her offensive and inappropriate messages via Snapchat, that caused her emotional damage.
The Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanour Court had also sentenced him to two months imprisonment, putting him under electronic surveillance -- preventing him from leaving Ras Al Khaimah during the sentence period.
ALSO READ:
However, the husband appealed against the ruling to the Court of Appeal, which decided to amend the ruling by only imposing a fine of Dh9,000 on him.
He was caught by a guard after he noticed him carrying a bag and running away.
Crime5 days ago
The victim reported that he had been assaulted by seven people.
Crime5 days ago
The victim was lured to deal in fake digital currency at a lower price than the current rate
Crime6 days ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime1 week ago
The wife took his identity card and presented it at the GDRFA office in order to transfer residency visa
Crime1 week ago
She tried to hide and delete the videos from her phone
Crime1 week ago
The man had put a sticker on the fire alarm
Crime1 week ago
They lured him to a hotel then stole his cash and credit card
Crime1 week ago