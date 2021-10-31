UAE: Construction worker gets 10 years in jail for smuggling marijuana

The same penalty applies to those who "seduce another to commit an obscene act of immorality"
An Asian construction worker, who was caught at the airport with 1.6kg of marijuana, was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.
The expat while entering the UAE, attempted to smuggle the contraband hidden inside a bag of food.
The convict was caught by Dubai Customs and claimed that he was unaware of the contents of the bag he had taken from an individual in his country.
Custom officers suspected the accused and conducted an investigation.
Although nothing was recovered at first, the suspect was carrying a plastic bag in his hand containing food materials which looked suspicious. When the bag was opened, the officers found small plastic bags containing marijuana.
The accused claimed that he had received the bag from an individual in his home country without his knowledge of the content. He was supposed to hand it over to another person within the UAE.
