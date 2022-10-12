UAE: Carpenter granted Dh350,000 compensation after being injured by electrical saw

Victim sustained major injuries after company flouted safety rules; workplace fined additional Dh7,000 for negligence

An Abu Dhabi carpenter, who was badly injured by an electric saw while cutting wood, has been awarded Dh350,000 in compensation for the injuries.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of Cassation upheld an earlier ruling by the lower courts, which instructed the carpentry company that employed the Asian worker to pay him compensation. The company was found guilty of negligence and flouting safety rules which caused an accident that injured him.

Official court documents stated that the worker filed a lawsuit against the company demanding that it pays him Dh2 million in compensation for physical, material and moral damages he sustained due to the injuries.

The carpenter said an electric saw he was using at work bounced on him and cut him severely, resulting in a permanent disability.

The worker also said he suffered psychological and material damages because of his inability to work due to the disability he sustained.

The Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier fined the company Dh7,000 after it was found guilty of flouting safety rules. The criminal court judge advised the worker to file a civil lawsuit against his employer to claim compensation.

Both the Civil Court of First Instance and the Court of Appeals had earlier ordered the company to pay Dh350,000 to the worker in compensation for the damages. The company has also been told to pay for the worker’s legal expenses.

