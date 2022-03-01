UAE: Body parts found in garbage; murder suspect arrested in 12 hours

The police identified the victim as an Asian in his 40s. He worked as a driver in a private firm.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 12:26 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 2:33 PM

The Sharjah Police have arrested a murder suspect within 12 hours of identifying a dismembered body.

The Asian suspect had allegedly murdered his compatriot and chopped the body into pieces, before dumping them in the garbage.

The police said a waste management company notified them about finding body parts. The police rushed to the dump and sorted through 1,500 tonnes of waste to find the body parts.

Colonel Omar Bou Al-Zoud said that twice the effort was made in order to apprehend the heinous criminal as soon as possible.

The police arrested the suspect within 12 hours of identifying the victim. He had allegedly committed the murder over some personal disputes he had with the victim.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the efficiency of the CID officers and their constant effort to maintain security and safety in the Emirate.

The case has been transferred to the public prosecution.