UAE: Ageing father takes back 7,400 shares from sons who refused to take care of him

Man said he had bought the stocks in his five childrens' names to gift to them 23 years ago

An Abu Dhabi father has won a civil lawsuit against his five children in which he demanded that they return the 7,400 trade shares in a business that he bought and registered in their names 23 years ago.

The children had refused to take care of their aged father despite earning from the trade shares he gave them.

The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family and Civil Administrative Claims overturned an earlier ruling by a lower court that dismissed the father's case. Instead, the judge ruled that the father had the right to reclaim the trade shares he had gifted his sons and their mother.

The man had filed a lawsuit against his sons and their mother (his ex-wife), demanding that a document he signed giving his 7,400 trade shares in a business to his sons and their mother be nullified.

He also requested that the defendants be obliged to return the shares to him with their profits or cash value and to re-register them in his name. The father also asked the court to nullify any sale or mortgages attached to the shares.

He said in his lawsuit that he had bought these shares about 23 years ago and registered them in the names of his five children, who were still young, and their mother when she was still his wife.

The man said he later separated from his wife due to family disputes and married another woman with whom he has two children.

The father said he had financial issues due to huge debts despite reaching retirement age. But his children, the defendants, didn't bother to help him despite the fact that they were getting dividends from the trade shares he had bought for them. The man said he wanted his shares back so he could take care of his new family.

The defendants had asked the court to dismiss the case against them. They cited a lack of evidence and the absence of justifications for retracting the gift given to them by their father.

The Court of First Instance had earlier issued a ruling rejecting the case and obligated the plaintiff to pay for the defendants' legal expenses.

The father then went to the appeals court, which cancelled the verdict and issued another ruling in favour of the plaintiff.

