UAE: 67-yr-old man accused of luring young women on matrimonial site

The accused duped victims of their money on pretext of marriage

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 11:33 AM

A 67-year-old Arab national faces trail at Sharjah Misdemeanor Court of luring young women on matrimonial websites and duping them on the pretext of marriage.

According to Public Prosecution, the accused got to know the complainant through a matchmaking website.

The complainant contacted him via text messages through the chat section of the website after reviewing his data and profile.

He claimed he was 47-year-old, and he was separated from his wife. He wanted to marry a young woman with specific characteristics.

The complainant contacted him as she found that she matched the description of the girl he had listed.

The woman was in contact with the accused through a popular messaging app for more than two months. He said that he was a businessman and a lecturer at one of the government universities in the country and that he wanted to marry her.

He claimed that he was going through temporary financial hardship and asked for help. He requested the woman to transfer money to his bank account to manage his daily expenses. He promised to return the amount as soon as his financial situation improved.

The complainant confirmed in the investigations that she transferred Dh11,700 to the accused. He soon began to ignore her text messages and deliberately not respond to them despite reading the messages according to the feature available on 'WhatsApp'. This prompted her to warn him about filing a complaint against him.

The woman was taken aback when he threatened her with messages and false allegations.

The complainant informed the police after she had doubts about the identity.

The police investigation revealed that the phone used for the crime belonged to the accused. The investigators corroborated all the information given by the woman. Accordingly, the case was referred to the competent court. The police also discovered that the accused had lured many other girls and taken their money on the pretext of marriage.