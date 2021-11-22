UAE: 67-yr-old man accused of luring young women on matrimonial site

The 31-year-old attacked a female officer at a station, saying she wanted to work with the force
Crime1 week ago
A 67-year-old Arab national faces trail at Sharjah Misdemeanor Court of luring young women on matrimonial websites and duping them on the pretext of marriage.
According to Public Prosecution, the accused got to know the complainant through a matchmaking website.
The complainant contacted him via text messages through the chat section of the website after reviewing his data and profile.
He claimed he was 47-year-old, and he was separated from his wife. He wanted to marry a young woman with specific characteristics.
The complainant contacted him as she found that she matched the description of the girl he had listed.
ALSO READ:
The woman was in contact with the accused through a popular messaging app for more than two months. He said that he was a businessman and a lecturer at one of the government universities in the country and that he wanted to marry her.
He claimed that he was going through temporary financial hardship and asked for help. He requested the woman to transfer money to his bank account to manage his daily expenses. He promised to return the amount as soon as his financial situation improved.
The complainant confirmed in the investigations that she transferred Dh11,700 to the accused. He soon began to ignore her text messages and deliberately not respond to them despite reading the messages according to the feature available on 'WhatsApp'. This prompted her to warn him about filing a complaint against him.
The woman was taken aback when he threatened her with messages and false allegations.
The complainant informed the police after she had doubts about the identity.
The police investigation revealed that the phone used for the crime belonged to the accused. The investigators corroborated all the information given by the woman. Accordingly, the case was referred to the competent court. The police also discovered that the accused had lured many other girls and taken their money on the pretext of marriage.
The 31-year-old attacked a female officer at a station, saying she wanted to work with the force
Crime1 week ago
Dubai Police used CCTV footage to identify the accused and arrest him.
Crime1 week ago
The father accused them of negligence that led to his child getting burned by hot wax left in the classroom.
Crime1 week ago
He had claimed to be a businessman wanting to sell his apartment.
Crime2 weeks ago
Those who repeat the same crimes will be further imprisoned for a year or more
Crime2 weeks ago
The injured were crossing the road from an undesignated area in Sharjah's Al Tawun Road
Crime2 weeks ago
He imported the receivers from an Asian country without getting permission from the channel agents
Crime2 weeks ago
The UAE law prevents the possession of dangerous animals to ensure the public's safety
Crime2 weeks ago