UAE: 11 jailed for staging vehicle accidents, defrauding insurance firms

Gang members' prison terms range between one and 10 years, expats to be deported after serving sentence

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 12:44 PM

An 11-member gang that carried out a vehicle insurance fraud has been jailed for terms ranging between one and 10 years. According to the Judicial Department - Abu Dhabi, the gang members purchased vehicles and insured them at higher premiums. They would then stage traffic accidents to get insurers to write the vehicles off and claim compensation.

One of the gang members would register the vehicles they purchased and then split the insurance amount after staging the accident, according to investigators.

Expatriate convicts among the 11 have been ordered to be deported from the UAE at the end of their jail terms.

