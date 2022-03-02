Popular Indian vlogger found dead at Dubai home

Malayali social media star Rifa Mehnu was just 20 years old

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 9:36 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 10:44 AM

A young South Indian vlogger has died in Dubai.

Friends and fellow influencer Alfala Vinoj Khan confirmed that Rifa Mehnu, a popular 20-year-old social media influencer from Kerala, was found dead at her apartment in Al Jafiliya on Tuesday.

Mehnu is survived by her two-year-old son and husband Mehnaz, who is currently in Dubai.

Indian social worker Ashraf Thamarassery said efforts are on to repatriate her body to her hometown in Kozikhode, Kerala.

“We are awaiting forensics report from Dubai Police. Hopefully, the body will be repatriated by this evening,” Thamarassery told Khaleej Times on Wednesday morning.

The Malayali social media celebrity had over 300,000 followers on Instagram. She also ran a YouTube channel where she had more than 100,000 subscribers.

Her husband Mehnaz is also a social media influencer. Together, the couple created influencer content about food and fashion across various social media platforms. They had shared an Instagram reel about a South Indian restaurant in Dubai just three days ago.

A comment from Dubai police was not readily available.

