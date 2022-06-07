Gupta brothers arrest: UAE will not stop combatting illicit finance, says minister

The men were held following an international Red Notice request issued by Interpol

Photo: @EoAmlctf

Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 6:29 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 10:20 PM

The arrest of Rajesh and Atul Gupta is the latest example of the UAE’s commitment to combatting illicit finance, the country’s justice minister has said. The Guptas are wanted in South Africa over money laundering and corruption charges.

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, said the UAE will pull out all the stops to prevent international financial crime.

Confirming the arrests, the ministry said the brothers were held following an international Red Notice request issued by Interpol.

"The Ministry of Justice, along with all competent UAE authorities, is determined to prevent financial crime in all its forms to protect the country and uphold the integrity of the global financial system as a top national and international priority," the minister added.

The suspects were arrested on June 2 “in accordance with two agreements in extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between the UAE and South Africa”, the justice ministry said. Both agreements were signed on September 25, 2019, and came into force on July 10, 2021.

“The arrests send a clear statement of the UAE’s proactive efforts to work in close collaboration with its international partners and organisations. This is clearly reflected in the response to the Interpol request for Rajesh and Atul Gupta, as well as the UAE’s extradition and legal assistance agreements with South Africa,” said Al Nuaimi.

The case involved close coordination between the UAE authorities that include the Dubai Police, Dubai Public Prosecution and Ministry of Justice.

“Together, the UAE authorities took the lead in developing strong evidence on the case before making the arrests in response to the requests issued by Interpol,” said the ministry.

The case also saw UAE authorities work closely with South African counterparts to share the relevant intelligence.

The extradition request between the authorities in the UAE and South Africa is under procedure and further information will be made available in due course, the ministry added.