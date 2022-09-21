Dubai: Woman jailed for stealing swimsuit from popular store

She was caught and has been sentenced to one month in prison, following which she will be deported from the country

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 6:23 AM

A 32-year-old woman was sentenced by the criminal court to one month imprisonment followed by deportation for stealing a swimming suit from a popular store that specialises in selling women's clothing.

According to the Public Prosecution investigation, the woman went to the store with the intention of stealing a swimsuit. She went at night time when the employees of the store were busy with other customers and slipped a swimsuit into her bag. However when she tried to exit the store, the anti-theft device attached to the clothing triggered an alarm.

The woman quickly threw the piece of clothing, trying to get rid of it, but the security men seized her and handed her over to the police.

The Electronic Evidence Department of Dubai Police examined surveillance camera footage and saw that the woman tried to steal the swimsuit. She confessed to her crime and was sentenced to one month in prison followed by deportation.

