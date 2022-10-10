Dubai: Woman fined Dh19,000 for illegal stay, defrauding man of Dh17,000

The victims wanted to exchange 2 million Saudi Riyals to dirhams when the theft took place
An African woman stole Dh17,000 from a man's bank account by fraudulently obtaining his card details. She has been fined Dh19,000 and has been sentenced to prison for one month. The woman will also be deported after she serves her sentence.
The case dates back to last July when an Asian expat intended to donate a bed through a website dealing with trading used items. The convicted then got in touch with him and told him that she wanted the item.
In a statement to the police, he said that he agreed to give the bed to the lady free of charge. The convicted then asked him to pay for shipping as well, as she did not have sufficient funds to pay for the same.
He then received a link of a website from her, which resembled a government website. The victim then entered his bank card details on the website and was surprised to see that Dh17,000 had been withdrawn from his account.
During investigations, the woman said that she is a nanny who had recently been let go of from her job. She admitted to residing in the country illegally.
A team of electronic investigators was able to determine the the accused. Her link to the fraud had been determined despite her denying allegations.
