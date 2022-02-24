Dubai: Visitor given 10 years in jail, Dh50,000 fine for having vials of cocaine

She was stopped at the Dubai Airport after a passport officer noticed a discrepancy during the verification process.
Crime2 days ago
A Dubai tourist has been fined and jailed for possessing three vials of cocaine.
The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the Court of First Instance's ruling sentencing the Asian man to 10 years in prison and a Dh50,000 fine.
The 35-year-old possessed three vials containing 4,550 milligrams of a red liquid that turned out to be cocaine.
He will be deported after serving his sentence.
ALSO READ:
She was stopped at the Dubai Airport after a passport officer noticed a discrepancy during the verification process.
Crime2 days ago
A training course for trainers on combating money laundering and terrorist financing would be held during the next week.
Crime3 days ago
Accused were identified after viewing the surveillance camera
Crime4 days ago
Court upheld his fine of Dh120,000.
Crime4 days ago
Man had promised to marry woman on return to UAE.
Crime4 days ago
Second defendant sentenced to 15 years in jail
Crime1 week ago
The complainant filed a report against the accused for defaming him.
Crime1 week ago
The three Asians were also fined Dhs10,900
Crime1 week ago