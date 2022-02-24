UAE

Dubai: Visitor given 10 years in jail, Dh50,000 fine for having vials of cocaine

The 35-year-old will be deported after serving his sentence

by

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 7:50 AM

A Dubai tourist has been fined and jailed for possessing three vials of cocaine.

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the Court of First Instance's ruling sentencing the Asian man to 10 years in prison and a Dh50,000 fine.

The 35-year-old possessed three vials containing 4,550 milligrams of a red liquid that turned out to be cocaine.

He will be deported after serving his sentence.

Afkar Ali Ahmed

