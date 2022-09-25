Dubai: Two people ordered to pay Dh28,000, jailed for stealing 40 phones

He and his brother, who helped him carry out the theft, have been sentenced to five years in prison followed by deportation
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced two people to six months in prison after they stole 40 phones from a store.
Last May, two people broke the door of a store that sold mobile phones and stole the devices on display. The store owner reported the theft when he saw the broken door and empty display cases.
The CID collected evidence and looked at the surveillance footage from cameras placed inside and outside the store. They were able to identify the robbers and arrested them in their residence. They had 30 phones in their possession at the time of arrest.
During the police investigations, the convicts admitted that they had observed the store with the intention of performing the theft, and waited until the area was clear of pedestrians to break in. They also admitted that they had sold 10 phones and shared the money between themselves.
The court ordered that they pay Dh28,000, which is the value of the stolen phones, and sentenced them to jail for six months, following which they will be deported from the country.
