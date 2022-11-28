Dubai: Two men jailed for 3 months for stealing from Duty Free stores

They stole from the Dubai International Airport shops three times

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 1:07 PM

Two men have been sentenced to three months in prison and have been fined by the Dubai Criminal Court for stealing cigarettes, perfumes and a passport leather cover from Dubai Duty Free.

The accused committed the crime three times. He was apprehended after the third time. They had been caught by surveillance cameras all times. The accused confessed to their crimes.

Investigation records say that the Dubai Duty Free shops at Dubai International Airport had certain items missing. After reviewing surveillance tapes, the staff there saw the accused pick up the perfumes and cigarettes. The defendants then put it into their luggage and left without paying for the items.

An employee working in the prevention of losses department said that last April he spotted the first accused stealing two perfumes and hiding them in his bag. Two weeks later, they were caught on camera again, this time, stealing a leather cover for passports. He was then caught and handed over the police. The man then told the police about his friend.

