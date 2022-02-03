Dubai: Two jailed, fined Dh200,000 for throwing fake cash to gain followers

A forensic report said the fake Australian dollars could have deceived an ordinary person

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 8:48 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced two people to six months in prison, imposed a joint fine of Dh200,000 and ordered their deportation for throwing fake cash around to appear wealthy and gain followers on social media.

The details of the case date back to June 2021, when a building's security guard reported seeing money scattered from a luxury vehicle that was being driven by a European person in the Dubai Marina area.

A policeman said an investigation team was able to identify the photographer of the video clip and the person who was scattering money, which were counterfeit notes worth 50 and 100 Australian dollars.

In his testimony, the photographer admitted that he was working for an event photography company in a neighbouring emirate and the European defendant had asked him to film him in Dubai. After the incident, the photographer handed over the filmed material to police.

The European admitted he and an Asian person printed 750 Australian currency notes to use in the video. He said the money was used for filming a scene within a work of art and that he did not intend to promote the fake currency.

The Asian person who helped him print the fake notes was arrested after the European man's confession. During the interrogation, he said he printed the money because the European had requested it. The European had also allegedly provided the Asian man with two copies of the currency he wanted to recreate on WhatsApp.

A forensic laboratory report said the seized currency was counterfeited to a degree that it could deceive an ordinary person.