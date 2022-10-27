Dubai: Two caught red-handed trying to steal Dh97 from charity box

Both companies have also been fined Dh500,000 each, and have been closed down permanently
Two men were caught red-handed trying to steal from a charity box in the Al Qusais Industrial Area in Dubai.
According to police records, the case dates back to last August. A man called the police and said that his brother, who works as a security guard, called him and told him about two suspicious figures lurking around the area where he was on duty. He said that they looked like they were planning to steal something.
The security guard and his brother confronted the two after calling the police, and asked them why they were there. They just insulted him and moved away from the area. They then found that they had stolen money Dh97 from a box belonging to a charitable organisation placed outside a grocery store. The guard and his brother tried to catch the two but a police patrol had caught them red-handed by then.
According to police patrol officers, they were alerted by the operation room about suspicious movements in the area in which they were stationed. They moved immediately and found the accused trying to steal from the charity box and arrested them red-handed.
They confessed to the crime when questioned. The Dubai Criminal court convicted them and sentenced them to three months in prison. They were ordered to pay Dh97 and will be deported after serving their sentence.
ALSO READ:
Both companies have also been fined Dh500,000 each, and have been closed down permanently
The motorist ran over a pedestrian, killing him; he confessed to the crime
Police found a brown envelope containing two white papers, suspected to be saturated with prohibited narcotic substances
A medical report confirmed that the complainant suffered serious injuries which caused him permanent disabilities
He had racked up fines of nearly Dh18,000; his licence has now been suspended for six months
The victim said that he received a call from one of the accused, telling him that he is a jeweller and wants to form the gold bar he owns
He was caught through surveillance footage that showed him entering the apartment and taking the money
He said that he had allowed the defendant to stay in a separate wing at his house for a temporary period due to his financial situation, but he never left