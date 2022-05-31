Dubai: Student gets 45 days in jail for travelling to Canada on forged entry visa

He planned to complete his education there

Alamy file

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 9:33 AM Last updated: Tue 31 May 2022, 9:37 AM

A student has been sentenced to 45 days in prison in Dubai for using a forged visa to enter a foreign country.

The Dubai Criminal Court jailed a student, of African origin, for 45 days after he was charged with using a forged entry visa for Canada.

The accused was caught by an Emirates airlines security employee during transit. He was arrested by the police and referred to Public Prosecution.

According to the investigation report, the accused denied the charges against him, stating that he had been residing in another African country a month before the incident and wanted to go to Canada to complete his studies.

He further told officials that he had met a person who assured him that he could help him obtain a visa for Canada in exchange for some money.

ALSO READ:

The accused added that this person returned his passport to him after 10 days with a visa for entry to Canada, after which he planned to travel to Canada via UAE.

However, he was stopped by a security employee at Dubai airport, who discovered the forged visa in the student's passport and reported him to the police.