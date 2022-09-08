Dubai: Robbers impersonate police, steal Dh2 million in illegal funds

They have been sentenced to two years in prison

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 7:46 AM

Four people have been arrested for luring and robbing a man of 489,650 Saudi riyals (Dh2,836,200).

According to the prosecution’s investigations, the defendants decided to steal from the victim knowing that he was involved in illegal money transfer activities.

They lured him to a public area and arrested him while impersonating policemen. One of the robbers wore the distinctive uniform of Dubai traffic police, so the victim handed them the money. The defendants shared the money among themselves.

The Court of First Instance sentenced four men to prison, ordered them to pay the stolen amount that could not be recovered, and acquitted a fifth defendant.

