Dubai Police support inmates of correctional institutions with Dh6.5 million this year

The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions offered financial assistance worth Dh6.5 million in 2022 to inmates, the Dubai Police have announced. This includes granting monthly allowance to inmates' families, paying tuition and housing rents, covering medical treatment costs, settling debts and blood money, providing travel tickets, and covering expenses on special occasions such as Ramadan and Eid.
This came as Major-General Dr Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, assistant commander-in-chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs, carried out an annual inspection of the department.
Maj-Gen Al Obaidli praised the initiatives and humanitarian assistance given by the department in 2022. He was told that the department’s Education and Training Section carried out 30 training courses in 2022.
