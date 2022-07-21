Dubai Police arrest 7 suspects after videos of violent brawl go viral

Authorities warn residents against posting videos, images of illegal acts on social media

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 5:06 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 5:10 PM

The Dubai Police have arrested a group of people involved in a violent brawl. Videos of the fight that went viral on social media showed the suspects assaulting each other and damaging public property.

The police have registered a case against them and referred them to the public prosecution for further action.

The suspects are of African origin, the police said.

The Dubai Police have warned residents against engaging in such fights, highlighting how they affect the security in the emirate.

Residents have also been warned against posting videos and images of illegal acts on social media. They must report such cases to the police instead.

The police reminded residents to not publish or forward such clips to avoid legal accountability “according to article 52 of the UAE Federal Law No 34 of 2021 on countering Rumours and Cybercrimes”.

“The law states that whoever uses information network to announce, disseminate, re-disseminate, circulate, or recirculate news or data, or broadcasts any provocative news that would incite or provoke public opinion, disturb the public peace, spread terror among people, or cause harm to the public interest, the national economy, the public order, or the public health shall be punished with at least one year of imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh100,000,” the police said.

Last week, the Ras Al Khaimah Police had arrested a group of people who got into a heated argument in a shopping mall. The police arrested the suspects after a video of the group fighting in public spread on social media.

The police had also arrested the person who filmed the incident and published it on social media.

