Watch: Dubai Police arrest 6 for bid to smuggle 436kg drugs in 'plastic food'

The Dubai Police have busted an international drug trafficking network with the arrest of six suspects in under seven hours of receiving a tip-off.
An informer told the police that the suspects would attempt to smuggle drugs in 280 packaging bags (5.6 tonnes) filled with a mixture of natural and plastic broad beans. The police trailed the suspects, raided their den and seized 436kg of drugs.
Code-named ‘Operation Legumes’, the mission required the deployment of a K9 unit to sniff out the narcotics stuffed in plastic food.
Some members of the gang resided in Dubai, while others are based abroad. According to the tip-off, the drugs would be hidden in a legumes shipment and stored in a warehouse. The police located the warehouse and raided it. Officers recovered the shipment that was to be sent to a “nearby country”.
An officer said the exchange of information and expertise with other polices agencies has “contributed significantly” in thwarting drug smuggling bids.
