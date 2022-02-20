Dubai: Man's two-year jail term reduced to 6 months in work visa forgery case

Court upheld his fine of Dh120,000.

File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 8:04 AM Last updated: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 8:05 AM

A 36-year-old man's two-year jail term has been commuted by the Dubai Court to six months, however it upheld the fine of Dh120,000 and deportation after serving his sentence.

The accused was convicted of forging 27 entry permits and embezzling Dh120,000 from the owner of a recruitment office in his home country.

According to the investigation report, the victim (an Arab visitor) said that he was the owner of a recruitment company, and had contacted the accused in Dubai to provide him with the emirate's work permits.

The man agreed to provide work visas for Dh4,000 each. Passport copies of 100 people were used to obtain the work visas.

The plaintiff said that after a week the accused had informed him that 27 visas had been approved and asked for the rest of amount, before sending the visas.

ALSO READ:

When one of the work permit holders travelled to the UAE, the authorities discovered that the entry permit was forged.