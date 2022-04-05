Dubai: Man stabs wife multiple times outside employer's villa, jailed for 5 years

The victim worked as a maid in Jumeirah

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 8:54 AM Last updated: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 9:12 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an Asian to five years in prison for attempting to kill his wife inside a Jumeirah villa, where she worked as a maid.

The details of the case date back to August 2021, when a European woman filed a report stating that her Asian maid had been stabbed several times inside her house.

The complainant said that the accused requested access to her residence, but she refused. However, she allowed him to talk to his wife near the main door of the villa.

The woman said that she was surprised by a verbal altercation between the maid and her husband, so she asked him to leave, but he took out a knife and stabbed her multiple times in the neck and on different parts of her body -- before fleeing the place.

According to case details, the employer immediately called the police and an ambulance for the seriously injured maid.

The maid was treated for her injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

The police managed to locate and arrest the husband after an intensive manhunt.

The convict will be deported after serving his sentence.