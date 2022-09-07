Dubai: Man posts indecent clip of colleague on Facebook, gets sentenced to 3 months in jail

He will be deported after being released from prison

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 9:14 AM

A man has been sentenced to three months in prison followed by deportation for posting a clip of his sleeping colleague on Facebook.

The details of the case date back to last March, when the victim filed a report in which he claimed that a viral video of him sleeping in his underwear was posted on social media by the accused without the victim's permission.

The video was shared among various groups on Facebook as well.

The victim identified the accused as a driver who worked in the same company as him. The driver's residence visa has expired and was not renewed. He then went to the victim's room in the morning of the incident to ask him to mediate with the management of the company to get financial compensation. This was when he filmed the victim and posted the video to Facebook without his consent.

According to the investigations, the accused confessed to his act and stated that he filmed the victim to testify that he had not received his salaries from a company he was working for earlier, so the court convicted him.

