Dubai: Man on trial for stealing safe from villa, assaulting police officers

They stole from the Dubai International Airport shops three times
A 35-year-old Arab man is facing trial at the Dubai Criminal Court for breaking into a villa in Dubai and stealing a safe containing Dh45,000, Rolex watches and mobile phones.
The accused is also facing charges of assaulting police officers and preventing them from carrying out their duties.
According to police reports, the owner of the villa, a former police officer, had filed a report in July, at Al Raffa Police Station stating that a theft had taken place in his home in Al Mankhool area when he was out of the country. The door of his house was broken and the safe was missing.
A CID team was assigned to investigate a spate of thefts that had taken place in villas in the area. After an intensive search, the team managed to identify and apprehend the suspect who was found roaming in the area in the night.
When stopped by police, the culprit resisted arrest and also caused injuries to one of the officers during the process. During interrogation he confessed to having committed the thefts in the area.
ALSO READ:
They stole from the Dubai International Airport shops three times
He was assaulted and the robbers took three phones, documents and bank cheques as well after threatening to kill him
She says that the institution took the money and then was not able to open for the next year as it had some issues with the competent educational authorities
The plaintiff handed the cash to the young man so he could deliver it to a woman who had borrowed the money
A witness managed to apprehend one of the accused and informed the police immediately
The woman said she gave them her personal data after they said that they wanted the information to update her bank account details, they then withdrew the money
In a raid, police also arrested 18 people who were gambling in the den; they were sentenced to three months in prison, fined Dh100,000
Six million massage cards have been seized across Dubai and several gangs have been busted in the emirate and in Sharjah