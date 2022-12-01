Dubai: Man on trial for stealing safe from villa, assaulting police officers

Culprit broke into the home of a former cop while he was out of the country

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 10:01 PM

A 35-year-old Arab man is facing trial at the Dubai Criminal Court for breaking into a villa in Dubai and stealing a safe containing Dh45,000, Rolex watches and mobile phones.

The accused is also facing charges of assaulting police officers and preventing them from carrying out their duties.

According to police reports, the owner of the villa, a former police officer, had filed a report in July, at Al Raffa Police Station stating that a theft had taken place in his home in Al Mankhool area when he was out of the country. The door of his house was broken and the safe was missing.

A CID team was assigned to investigate a spate of thefts that had taken place in villas in the area. After an intensive search, the team managed to identify and apprehend the suspect who was found roaming in the area in the night.

When stopped by police, the culprit resisted arrest and also caused injuries to one of the officers during the process. During interrogation he confessed to having committed the thefts in the area.

