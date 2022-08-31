Dubai: Man murders girlfriend for cheating on him, sentenced to life imprisonment

The 32-year-old turned himself in at a police station

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 6:59 AM

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend for cheating on him.

The details of the case date back to July 2019, when the young man entered a police station in Dubai, clothes stained with blood.

In the Public Prosecution investigation, the duty officer said that he asked his colleagues to detain the man. He then went to the man's car, where he found a girl with a slit neck and several stab wounds all over her body. A large knife was also found in the back seat of the vehicle.

He contacted the crime scene department to collect evidence from the crime.

When the officer interrogated the criminal, he said, "Sir, I killed my girlfriend."

The accused said that he had been in a romantic relationship with the victim for five years when he discovered that she was in a relationship with someone else. He spoke to her family in her home country, who asked him to bring her with him to their house.

The accused decided to talk to his girlfriend about this, and to kill her if she refused.

He added that he bought a knife with the intention of using it and kept it in his vehicle. On the evening of the incident, he drove to a parking lot near the victim's house and asked her to come meet him. She came and sat next to him in the passenger seat and they talked about returning to her home country.

The accused said that the conversation with lasted about three hours. He had told her that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her. She in response said that her family did not want her to marry him and refused. The man added that she insulted him as well.

He then stabbed her in the neck and in different places in her body, even though she begged him to stop. Once she was dead, he returned the knife to the back seat and turned himself in to a police station.

During the court session, he admitted to stabbing the victim and his intention to kill her with premeditation, so the court convicted him and issued a ruling of life imprisonment.

