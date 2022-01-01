Dubai: Man jailed for threatening to post ex-girlfriend's private photos after breakup

The man repeatedly defamed the woman on social media because she didn't return his phone calls

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 11:19 AM

A 31-year-old Arab man has been sentenced to three months in prison for threatening to post his ex-girlfriend's private photos on social media after she broke up with him.

According to the investigation details, the woman, 28, is his co-worker. After a dispute, the man insulted her with offensive words and threatened to post the photos, with the intent of harming her honour, if she did not answer his phone calls and restore the relationship between them.

The victim filed a complaint against him at a police station in Dubai. After he was summoned and asked not to contact her again, the man called her and continued to threaten and insult her.

The woman again filed a report with the police after he defamed her on social media for not getting back together with him.

The accused was then arrested and referred to the public prosecution, which charged him with the felony of threat and a count of misdemeanour for insulting the woman.

He was later referred to the Dubai Criminal Court, which sentenced him to jail.