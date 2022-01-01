Dubai: Man jailed for threatening to post ex-girlfriend's private photos after breakup

Four men had attempted to smuggle over 1.6 million Captagon pills into the country
Crime1 week ago
A 31-year-old Arab man has been sentenced to three months in prison for threatening to post his ex-girlfriend's private photos on social media after she broke up with him.
According to the investigation details, the woman, 28, is his co-worker. After a dispute, the man insulted her with offensive words and threatened to post the photos, with the intent of harming her honour, if she did not answer his phone calls and restore the relationship between them.
The victim filed a complaint against him at a police station in Dubai. After he was summoned and asked not to contact her again, the man called her and continued to threaten and insult her.
The woman again filed a report with the police after he defamed her on social media for not getting back together with him.
The accused was then arrested and referred to the public prosecution, which charged him with the felony of threat and a count of misdemeanour for insulting the woman.
ALSO READ:
He was later referred to the Dubai Criminal Court, which sentenced him to jail.
Four men had attempted to smuggle over 1.6 million Captagon pills into the country
Crime1 week ago
Inspection officers suspected the passenger because of his body language
Crime1 week ago
The gang was placed under surveillance after the police received a tip-off
Crime1 week ago
The rented vehicle was being transported by truck to a neighbouring country on forged documents.
Crime1 week ago
He was also fined Dh2,700 followed by deportation.
Crime1 week ago
A trafficker was delivering large quantities of drugs to him through other persons residing in the country
Crime1 week ago
Defendants stole 158 smart mobile phones, Dh21,000, $1000
Crime1 week ago
The court convicted the man of drug use and possession on November 18
Crime2 weeks ago