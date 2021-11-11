Dubai: Man jailed for stealing Dh1,380 eyeglasses

The defendant was accused of using the artist's name and images to promote a series he wasn't a part of
A Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 28-year-old Asian to one month imprisonment followed by deportation for stealing eyeglasses worth Dh1,380 from an optical shop in Dubai.
The convict stole the glasses while the shop salesman was busy serving other customers.
According to the police investigation report, the incident took place in August 2020, when a salesperson discovered that a pair of eyeglasses had been stolen from the store he worked at. The salesperson filed a report stating that a person of Asian-origin had stolen the glasses as he was attending to other customers.
Dubai Police used CCTV footage to identify the accused and arrest him. He confessed to his crime on interrogation.
