Dubai: Man jailed for sexually assaulting woman in his apartment

An Arab employee has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment followed by deportation, by the Dubai Criminal Court, for raping a 50-year-old European woman in his apartment.
According to the police investigation report, the incident dates back to August 2020, when the victim filed a sexual assault report against the convict.
The woman said that the man had claimed to be a businessman, who owned a large apartment that he was offering for sale at an attractive price. He offered her and her friend a tour of the apartment as well as an evening plan with him.
She added that the convict took her by surprise as he forcefully grabbed her with both hands, and moved her to the room before locking it.
The man assaulted her in the room and threatened to kill her if she resisted, the report said.
