Dubai: Man jailed for seriously injuring expat in stabbing incident

The victim had just bought an alcoholic beverage from the accused before being attacked.

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 9:39 AM

A man has been sentenced to one year in jail in Dubai, followed by deportation, for stabbing an expat.

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 35-year-old African man to one-year imprisonment after convicting him of stabbing an Asian man, leaving him with a permanent disability.

According to police investigation, the case dates back to May 2021, when an eyewitness filed a report about an Asian man being stabbed by an African.

The report said that the convict was illegally displaying alcoholic drinks in a corridor between buildings. The victim had bought a drink from him after which the African man took him by surprise by stabbing him with a knife that he had in his possession.

The convict seriously injured the victim and fled from the scene.

The eyewitness added that he covered the victim's wound with a piece of cloth before calling an ambulance and filing a police report.

During investigations, the victim said that he had bought a drink for Dh5 from the accused -- when he had moved just a few steps away, he was taken by surprise as the seller attacked him with a knife.

According to the forensic laboratory report, the victim sustained a wound in the lower right abdomen, and underwent an operation to remove the right half of his colon.

The convict will be deported from UAE after serving his sentence.

