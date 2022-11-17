Dubai: Man jailed for running gambling game in public street

A police officer in civilian clothes approached him and pretended to take part to understand the operation

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 8:04 AM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 8:45 AM

A police officer arrested a man for running a game on a public road.

He saw some people gathered around a man on a road, so he went to him and asked him how to participate in the game. The man told him he could gamble by paying Dh10 and he would get the same if he won or lost.

He pretended to gamble to understand the game, then arrested him and referred him to the Public Prosecution.

In his testimony to the Public Prosecution, the police officer said that the accused was seized, and the tools found in his possession were confiscated, including an electric lamp that he used to light an area in the street that he turned into a gambling circuit.

He confirmed that he was managing and organising the gambling game on his own, and Dh20 were found in his possession as the proceeds of the game. The accused stated that he was caught in a public place, indicating that he turned the sidewalk behind a hotel to organise a gambling game.

The Criminal Court sentenced him to three months in prison and fined him Dh100,000. It also ordered him to be deported after serving his sentence.

