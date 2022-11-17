Dubai: Man jailed for running gambling game in public street

They rented the Lamborghini for seven days and paid the amount of the vehicle's rent, after submitting all the required documents
A police officer arrested a man for running a game on a public road.
He saw some people gathered around a man on a road, so he went to him and asked him how to participate in the game. The man told him he could gamble by paying Dh10 and he would get the same if he won or lost.
He pretended to gamble to understand the game, then arrested him and referred him to the Public Prosecution.
In his testimony to the Public Prosecution, the police officer said that the accused was seized, and the tools found in his possession were confiscated, including an electric lamp that he used to light an area in the street that he turned into a gambling circuit.
He confirmed that he was managing and organising the gambling game on his own, and Dh20 were found in his possession as the proceeds of the game. The accused stated that he was caught in a public place, indicating that he turned the sidewalk behind a hotel to organise a gambling game.
The Criminal Court sentenced him to three months in prison and fined him Dh100,000. It also ordered him to be deported after serving his sentence.
ALSO READ:
They rented the Lamborghini for seven days and paid the amount of the vehicle's rent, after submitting all the required documents
The two men have been sentenced to one year in prison and have to pay a fine equivalent to the stolen amount
The accused said he could process the visa of the resident's brother and get him employed, court records show
The convict, who was found to have committed similar frauds previously, will be deported from the country
The man told the court that his son had reached the age of 39, and that it was high time for him to fully take care of his expenses, including housing
He also attempted to kill the daughter of the couple, who fended him off and called the police after he ran away
She explained that 16 years ago, she gave him Dh800,000 to buy a residential plot of land for her and transfer the title deed to her name
Charges also included employing workers who were not under his sponsorship