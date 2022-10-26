Dubai: Man jailed for abusing, possessing and distributing drugs to others

He gave cannabis to others free of charge, who were then reported to the Misdemeanours Court

Wed 26 Oct 2022

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a 43-year-old Arab man to five years imprisonment, fined him Dh50,000 for possessing and using narcotic substances, and distributing them to others.

The case dates back to last May, when reliable information was received by the General Department of Narcotics Control, stating that the accused was in the Silicon Oasis area possessing and using drug substances. A team of investigators verified the accuracy of the information.

According to the case file, the Public Prosecution issued a warrant, and the suspect was arrested. During a raid, narcotic substances was found and some other people were in an intoxicated state and were suspected of being under the influence of narcotics or psychotropic substances.

During interrogation, the defendants confessed they had used the cannabis, which the accused had provided them for free. The Criminal Court issued the ruling relating to the accused, while the others were reported to the Misdemeanours Court on charges of drug abuse.

They will be deported after serving the sentence.

