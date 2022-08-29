Dubai: Man jailed, fined Dh90,000 for setting fire to own house after father prevents assault on maid

The victim said that the man would repeatedly ask for money
A 21-year-old man from a Gulf country has been sentenced to six months in prison and fined Dh90,000 for setting fire to the majlis of his own house, located in Al Barsha.
Last April, the convict's brother filed a report accusing the 21-year-old of deliberately setting the majlis of their family's house on fire.
The report states that the brother spotted the fire and immediately called Civil Defence authorities who contained it.
The brother said that he reviewed the surveillance tapes and saw the accused enter the majlis and remain inside for 20 minutes. Just after the man entered the house, it caught fire.
Another brother of the accused also said that just a day before the incident, the accused attempted to assault the maid working at their house. However, his father stopped him from beating her and informed the police.
The convicted then set fire, causing damages worth Dh90,000 to the majlis and dining hall.
