Dubai: Man gets 3 years in jail for assaulting, blackmailing girlfriend

He threatened her with a knife and stole her bag

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 7:55 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court convicted a man who assaulted and blackmailed his girlfriend. He has been sentenced to three years in prison followed by deportation.

The details of the case date back to last May, when a woman reported that she had been robbed under duress, assaulted, and threatened by her boyfriend to post indecent photos on social media.

She said that she had received a call on the morning of the incident from her boyfriend requesting to meet her in Rumaila Square near a commercial centre in Al Quoz.

The victim said that she believed that the convict had a problem and wanted to help him, but was surprised by him taking her at knife point to a place devoid of passers-by.

When she refused to perform indecent acts with him, he threatened to kill her with a knife was in his possession and took compromising photos of her.

She added that she begged him to erase those pictures, but he refused her request, and told her that he would publish those pictures on social media if she refused to come to him in the future. She then reported the incident to the police.

According to a policeman in the investigations, when he went to the scene of the incidenthe found her in a state of fear and shock.

The police arrested the convict who admitted that he had threatened the victim and photographed her without her consent and under the threat of a knife.

