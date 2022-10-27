Dubai: Man fires pistol through brother's window; jailed

Both companies have also been fined Dh500,000 each, and have been closed down permanently
A 40-year-old man from a Gulf country has been convicted for shooting through the window of his brother's room using a pneumatic pistol.
The incident that occurred around 5am one morning. The victim was in his room in a villa in a residential area in Dubai, when his brother fired three shots from a pistol used for hunting birds towards the window of the victim's bedroom. The shots posed a threat to the victim's life.
The accused denied that he shots were fired deliberately. He said that he was standing at the door of his room overlooking the yard of the house, and that he fired two or three shots towards the sky. He said that this was to check if the pistol, which was used for hunting birds, was working, since it had not been used for a long time.
He added that the victim did not make a sound at the time, and that it was not his intention to threaten his brother.
The Public Prosecution referred the case to the criminal court as the accused committed an act that endangered his brother's life.
The court sentenced him to two months in prison and ordered that the weapon be confiscated.
