Dubai: Man fined Dh5,000 for embezzling Dh80,278 of company funds

A man has been fined Dh5,000 for embezzling Dh80,278 from his company.
The accused is a partner with 70 per cent share of profit in a health centre. The other business partner once noticed that the physical accounting books had been torn apart and had received incorrect receipts from the accused.
He then questioned the accused, who defended himself by saying that he was diligently splitting the profit in the ratio of 70 and 30, as he had been tasked to do.
The victim then got the firm audited, revealing that the man had embezzled a total amount of Dh80,278.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted him, after reviewing all evidence.
