Dubai: Man fined Dh360,000, jailed for stealing jewellery worth Dh400,000

He stole a steel safe from a villa in Jumeirah Park in July, last year

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 8:47 AM

A man jumped over a fence of a villa around midnight, broke the outer door and stole precious items from the house.

He stole a watch and precious jewellery worth Dh400,000. The accused then put up the stolen goods on a second-hand items website, and sold them for Dh60,000.

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced him to prison for a year and fined him Dh360,000. He will be deported after serving his sentence.

Last July, a gardener of a villa in Jumeirah Park noticed that the outer door was broken and informed the owner.

The owner told the police that upon arriving at the house he realised that the steel safe was missing. He said that the safe contained jewellery and a watch belonging to his wife, who was out of town.

An investigation team collected evidence and reviewed surveillance cameras in the area. They identified and arrested the suspect.

During interrogations, the accused admitted to the theft and said that he ensured that the villa was empty before climbing into the house and breaking the outer door.

He added that he found the steel safe and transported it using a vehicle. The vehicle was rented from an office in Dubai.

The accused also said that he opened the safe in his house, where he found the precious items and displayed it on the second-hand goods website.

A person showed interest for the items on the website, so he sold the items for Dh60,000.

ALSO READ: