Dubai: Man fined Dh360,000, jailed for stealing jewellery worth Dh400,000

Man said he had bought the stocks in his five children's names 23 years ago
A man jumped over a fence of a villa around midnight, broke the outer door and stole precious items from the house.
He stole a watch and precious jewellery worth Dh400,000. The accused then put up the stolen goods on a second-hand items website, and sold them for Dh60,000.
The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced him to prison for a year and fined him Dh360,000. He will be deported after serving his sentence.
Last July, a gardener of a villa in Jumeirah Park noticed that the outer door was broken and informed the owner.
The owner told the police that upon arriving at the house he realised that the steel safe was missing. He said that the safe contained jewellery and a watch belonging to his wife, who was out of town.
An investigation team collected evidence and reviewed surveillance cameras in the area. They identified and arrested the suspect.
During interrogations, the accused admitted to the theft and said that he ensured that the villa was empty before climbing into the house and breaking the outer door.
He added that he found the steel safe and transported it using a vehicle. The vehicle was rented from an office in Dubai.
The accused also said that he opened the safe in his house, where he found the precious items and displayed it on the second-hand goods website.
A person showed interest for the items on the website, so he sold the items for Dh60,000.
ALSO READ:
Man said he had bought the stocks in his five children's names 23 years ago
Medical report finds that the victim was left with several injuries to his face, body
Code-named ‘Operation Legumes’, the mission required the deployment of a K9 unit to sniff out the narcotics
He gave cannabis to others free of charge, who were then reported to the Misdemeanours Court
Racing experts found that the animals couldn't compete in races because they were too old
When the police interrogated her, she admitted to using narcotic substances, after which a sample was taken from her to provide to the lab for testing
Abu Dhabi Appeals Court overturns an earlier ruling by Court of First Instance which had rejected compensation claim by driver who was obstructed by defendant
They sent indecent pictures of her to her male colleague, who then reported the incident to the police