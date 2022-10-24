Dubai: Man fined Dh20,000 for importing drugs from European country through documents shipment

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a verdict of the Criminal Court convicting a Gulf national defendant who imported white papers saturated with drugs from a European country after purchasing them through a website.

According to the police, information had been received by the General Department of Narcotics Control about a shipment containing a prohibited drug. The police team suspected a particular shipment that arrived from a European country containing documents. The team took the initiative to search it manually and found a brown envelope containing two white papers, suspected to be saturated with drugs.

Public Prosecution investigations indicated that the shipment was addressed to name of a Gulf national person residing in another emirate. The General Administration of Narcotics Control, after confirming that the two papers contained a type of synthetic drug, asked the shipping company to contact the accused to come and pick it up. However, he requested the shipment to be delivered to him and sent his address and identity card as confirmation that he was the owner of the shipment.

During the investigation, the man denied his connection to the seizures. He said that he was surprised that he received a parcel in his name. He continued to deny during his trial any knowledge regarding the narcotic substances, and requested a verdict of acquittal. The Court of First Instance, however, concluded that he was guilty and ordered him to pay a fine of Dh20,000.

