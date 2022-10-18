Dubai: Man fined Dh151,000, imprisoned, to be deported for theft

Employee did not appear before the court throughout the sessions despite legal declaration to present his defence
A 32-year-old Asian man has been sentenced to six months in prison and fined Dh151,000 for stealing from the house he used to work at. He wil be deported after he serves his sentence.
Last August, an Asian woman filed a complaint saying that she had been robbed. The woman lived in Al Jaddaf, Dubai.
She said that Dh151,000 was stolen from her safe which contained cash and jewellery. The victim added that she did not have a bank account to be able to deposit the cash.
The lady said that she discovered the missing cash when she went to keep her jewellery.
She said she suspected her servant as he had access to the room where the safe was placed and she also used to keep the keys to the safe in the same room. She added that she believed he had committed the crime as he hadn't shown up to work for several days
An investigation team tracked the man down, arrested him in Al Quoz Industrial Area and found Dh10,000 with him. On searching his house, they found Dh118,000. He then confessed to the crime.
