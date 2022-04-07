Dubai: Maid jailed for practising witchcraft, using black magic on employer

Gang members' prison terms range between one and 10 years, expats to be deported after serving sentence
An Asian domestic worker was arrested on charges of practising witchcraft and sorcery against her employer, which is punishable under the UAE Federal Penal Code.
Dubai Public Prosecution referred the maid to the Misdemeanour Court. According to the details of the incident, the victim said she was experiencing mental and physical fatigue and suspected that her maid was practising black magic.
The victim also reported hearing strange murmurs in the middle of the night when she was in the bathroom.
When the employer confronted the maid, she denied having cast any spells. After searching the maid's phone, the victim found that the maid was communicating with a stranger to perform magic. The employer also found a picture of a doll with talismans, as well as a piece of cloth with blood hidden in the maid's room.
Fahd Abdul Karim Balzmoul, head of the Assistant Prosecution Office, said the accused admitted during the interrogation that she had contacted one of her relatives to communicate with a 'religious man'.
The man reportedly told her to pay Dh200 in exchange for praying on her behalf so that her employer would treat her well. The relative then sent her a picture of the doll on WhatsApp and asked the maid to keep it on her phone, insisting that it would control her employer's behaviour.
