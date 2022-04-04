Dubai: Guard steals Dh430,000 from restaurant using toy gun, jailed

He'd sent most of the money to his family back home.

Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 8:57 AM Last updated: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 9:12 AM

A 31-year-old restaurant guard has been jailed for robbing a restaurant using a toy gun.

The African national stole Dh430,000 from an Asian restaurant manager, after threatening to kill him with a toy pistol. The accused was arrested with part of the loot seized as well.

The Dubai Criminal Court issued a verdict to imprison him for one year followed by deportation after serving his sentence.

The case dates back to December 2021, when the manager of an Asian restaurant filed a police report stating that he had been robbed by a guard working at the restaurant.

According to the director's testimony during investigations, the guard was in his office to receive his monthly salary, when he pulled out a gun to his face and showed him a Chinese message on his phone, which said that he did not want to use violence or kill him -- and only wanted the money.

The complainant added that the guard snatched a bag from the female accountant, containing Dh430,000, after threatening her with the same toy pistol

The accused managed to flee the site even as they tried to apprehend him.

According to a policeman’s statement, a CID team arrived at the site of the incident to collected evidence, where they found that the guard had threatened the director and the accounts staff with a plastic toy pistol.

The police was eventually able to locate and arrest him with Dh21,000 in his possession. He admitted that the money was part of the restaurant loot.

He revealed that he had given the rest of the amount to a compatriot -- to send it to his family.