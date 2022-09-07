Dubai: Gang steals e-cigarettes worth Dh80,000 from unattended vehicle

He was detained in an apartment for 15 hours
A gang of five people stole 19 boxes of electronic cigarettes and Dh6,000 dirhams from a vehicle belonging to a trading company.
The details of the case date back to last March, when a driver filed a report that contents of a vehicle belonging to a company he works for were stolen in International City in Dubai. When he came to work one day, he saw that the rear window of the vehicle was broken and and only four electronic cigarette boxes remained of the 23 that were previously there. In addition to this, he saw that Dh6,000 belonging to the company was missing as well.
The value of the electronic cigarettes stolen was around Dh80,000.
According to a police officer, a team of criminal investigators was able to identify the suspects. They admitted after their arrest that the crime was planned by observing vehicles parked in International City, and that they waited until the late hours of the night to carry out the robbery.
The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced four of the accused three months imprisonment. The fifth member of the gang was given the same sentence but in absentia. The court also ordered them to pay jointly a fine of Dh86,000, and to be deported from the state after serving their sentences.
