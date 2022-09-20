Dubai: Gang kidnaps businessman, demands Dh30,000 as ransom; jailed

The case dates back to last January, when a man reported that his friend had been detained in an apartment and asked him to pay the money to save his life

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 8:39 AM Last updated: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 8:48 AM

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by a court of first instance to sentence a gang of seven people to three years in jail for kidnapping a businessman and demanding a ransom of Dh30,000.

The case dates back to last January, when an man reported that his friend had been kidnapped and detained in an apartment in Dubai's Silicon Oasis area.

According to his statement, he received a message from the victim through the WhatsApp asking him to pay Dh30,000 as a ransom for his release, as otherwise the gang would kill him.

The man added that he asked the victim to send the location of the place so that he could bring the money. The victim sent him the location and he informed the police.

According to a policeman, the CID team was able identify the convicts through evidence they collected and reviewing surveillance cameras. They were arrested the next day at the scene of the incident.

The victim, who was found inside the apartment in which he was being held, stated that one of the convicts was a former partner in a commercial establishment.

One of the convicts admitted that he planned to kidnap the victim after observing him for some time near his residence in International City.

The seven convicts will be deported after serving their sentence.

