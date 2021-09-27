UAE

Dubai: Gang jailed for stealing 34 boxes of cigarettes, tobacco products

Dubai - Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the conviction by the Court of First Instance.

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Mon 27 Sep 2021, 9:02 AM

The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance against a gang that was convicted of stealing boxes of cigarettes and tobacco materials from a Dubai warehouse.

The group of 6 people, one of whom is a fugitive, were sentenced to 6 months in prison and a fine of D60,000 for stealing 34 boxes of cigarettes and tobacco materials from the warehouse of a trading company in Dubai's Naif area.

According to police investigation, the incident took place last February, when an official of a tobacco trading company reported the theft of 34 boxes of cigarettes and tobacco products, worth Dh60,000.

The police immediately formed and dispatched a team of CID officers to thoroughly investigate the case. Police reviewed CCTV (security cameras) footage to to identify the accused, locate their whereabouts and arrest them.

