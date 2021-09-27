Dubai: Gang jailed for stealing 34 boxes of cigarettes, tobacco products

One of the gang members was the victim's relative
Crime1 week ago
The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance against a gang that was convicted of stealing boxes of cigarettes and tobacco materials from a Dubai warehouse.
The group of 6 people, one of whom is a fugitive, were sentenced to 6 months in prison and a fine of D60,000 for stealing 34 boxes of cigarettes and tobacco materials from the warehouse of a trading company in Dubai's Naif area.
According to police investigation, the incident took place last February, when an official of a tobacco trading company reported the theft of 34 boxes of cigarettes and tobacco products, worth Dh60,000.
The police immediately formed and dispatched a team of CID officers to thoroughly investigate the case. Police reviewed CCTV (security cameras) footage to to identify the accused, locate their whereabouts and arrest them.
One of the gang members was the victim's relative
Crime1 week ago
After selling the equipment, the defendants kept the money for themselves and fled the country
Crime1 week ago
Prosecution convicts defendant of violating victim's privacy
Crime1 week ago
A neighbour testified that he saw the victim slap the accused
Crime1 week ago
He was threatened with swords, hammers and knives.
Crime1 week ago
The defendant said he buys honey for a value not exceeding Dh20 per kg and resells it for Dh50 per kg
Crime1 week ago
Her husband was allegedly not given proper treatment because of poor diagnosis
Crime2 weeks ago
The stepmother used severe methods of punishment, including forcing the girl to eat a spicy pepper, beating her and locking her in the bathroom for a long time
Crime2 weeks ago