Dubai: Gang jailed for assaulting, detaining four workers

Victims were promised jobs, good salaries and several other benefits

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 11:29 AM

A gang of four Asians was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of detaining four workers, assaulting them, and stealing Dh760.

The ruling court also ordered the convicts to pay the stolen amount as compensation. They will also be deported from the country after completing their sentence.

According to the investigation records, the incident took place in August 2021. One of the victims filed a report at a police station detailing the assault and detention of four workers at a house in Dubai.

The victims stated, in the investigations, that they were swindled by one of the convicts of their nationality, who had promised them good job opportunities in a contracting company.

They were also promised good salaries and several other benefits. They handed over their passports, identity cards to their compatriot and were asked to sign documents.

The victims were told they were signing work applications to be submitted to the company. But the documents turned out to be loan request letters for borrowing money from banks.

From time to time, the men followed up their job applications. However, they always received the same response - their work visas were under process. After a while, the convict disappeared, taking the documents with him.

Soon after, the victims were surprised to receive messages from eight banks stating the amount borrowed in their name.

The victims explained the investigators that they searched for the convict to recover their documents.

The convict was traced to a residence in Al Karama, Dubai. When they confronted the convict, he called 12 people to aide him.

The group assaulted and detained the victims and then stole their phones. One of the victims, who managed to escape, informed the police. Four of the twelve convicts were arrested, while the others absconded.