Dubai: Four women jailed for forcing compatriot into prostitution

The victim was lured into the UAE under the pretext of a job as a saleswoman

Sun 1 May 2022

Four Eastern European women have been sentenced to jail time and deportation for forcing a compatriot into prostitution.

The Dubai Criminal Court slapped two of the gang with three years and two others with six months in prison. They will also be deported after serving their sentence.

According to police, Criminal Investigation Department officers ambushed the gang in a hotel room in the Al Hudaiba area following a tip-off regarding the sexual exploitation of a minor in November 2021.

The victim stated that she had met one of the women on social media while she was still in her home country. The victim said the woman provided her with a flight ticket to the UAE and a visa to work as a saleswoman in a clothing store at a mall. However, she was held in an apartment upon arrival and forced into prostitution.

The victim said she tried and failed to escape the apartment, where the gang held her for ransom. She then met another woman on a dating app who paid the gang money to let her go.