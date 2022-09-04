Dubai: Four men jailed, fined Dh5,400 for stealing phone, cash

The accused claimed the narcotics belonged to another person of the same nationality
Four people have been imprisoned for six months and jointly fined Dh5,400 for stealing a Dh5,000 and a phone.
The theft took place at a food company in Hor Al Anz, Dubai.
Last May, a company owner had filed a report stating that he received a call from an employee, saying that four men had entered with a knife and forced him to open the money box, threatening his life.
A team of investigators collected evidence and inferences, identified one of the suspects and arrested him in a neighbouring emirate.
