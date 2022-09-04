Dubai: Four men jailed, fined Dh5,400 for stealing phone, cash

They have been sentenced to prison for six months

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 9:48 AM Last updated: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 11:22 AM

Four people have been imprisoned for six months and jointly fined Dh5,400 for stealing a Dh5,000 and a phone.

The theft took place at a food company in Hor Al Anz, Dubai.

Last May, a company owner had filed a report stating that he received a call from an employee, saying that four men had entered with a knife and forced him to open the money box, threatening his life.

A team of investigators collected evidence and inferences, identified one of the suspects and arrested him in a neighbouring emirate.

