Dubai: Four jailed for kidnapping, assaulting, robbing man over Dh5,000 debt

Crime1 week ago
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced four Asian men to a year in prison for kidnapping, assaulting, and robbing a compatriot who owed one of them Dh5,000.
The court also fined the four Dh5,000 each and ordered their deportation after completing their sentence.
According to the investigations' report, the case dates back to September 2021 when the victim first approached the police.
He said that one of the men was a friend he borrowed Dh5,000 from and asked for some more time to repay it. The friend then arranged to meet the victim in the Karama area, where he was ambushed by the other three defendants demanding he return the money.
When he said that he did not have any cash on him, the group assaulted him and stole his wallet. The wallet had Dh3,000, 2,000 rupees, and a bank card.
The defendants then forced him into a car and took him to another emirate, where they continued to assault him, eventually photographing him nude. They then allowed the victim to leave the vehicle after threatening to kill him and release the photographs if he did not pay back the money.
Police said that the CID team was able to identify the perpetrators by tracing a purchase one of them made using the victim's card at a gas station.
The defendants were all located and arrested, with three admitting that they had agreed to participate in the crime in exchange for Dh300 each.
